Kavinder Gupta's Vision: Uniting Himachal Through Progress and Heritage

Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude towards the nation's leadership after assuming his new role. Gupta, the former lieutenant governor of Ladakh, thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting him with the responsibility of serving Himachal Pradesh.

Drawing attention to the deep cultural and historical ties between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal, he emphasized the importance of mutual respect and goodwill. Gupta outlined his priorities, highlighting initiatives such as making Himachal drug-free, fostering youth engagement and skill development, and tapping into the potential of religious and adventure tourism.

Gupta expressed his commitment to promoting organic farming, aiming for sustainable agriculture to bolster the local economy and environment. Remaining neutral to political affiliations, he intends to work with various political entities in advancing Himachal's goals, focusing on youth empowerment and quality education to contribute to the national development mandate, Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)