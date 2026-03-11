Indian Missions Mobilize Assistance Amid West Asia Airspace Closures

Indian missions throughout West Asia are actively coordinating with regional governments to assist nationals stranded due to airspace closures, a senior official revealed on Wednesday.

Efforts include facilitating travel from Bahrain to Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, allowing nationals to catch flights. Flight operations have seen an uptick in the UAE, according to Aseem Mahajan, an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaswal underscores the priority of diaspora welfare, detailing measures to ensure the safety of over 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran and efforts to relocate students and pilgrims.

