Bravery Amidst Unrest: Meghalaya CM Stands Firm Against Threats

Amid escalating tensions in the Garo Hills region, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has stood resolute in the face of direct threats to his safety, rejecting advice to relocate to a safer area. Sangma's decision comes on the heels of potential attacks on his home prompted by recent electoral unrest.

In a heartfelt video message, the Chief Minister, a member of the Garo community, appealed for calm and condemned acts of violence that have marred the region. His refusal to back down under pressure highlights his commitment to his community, despite credible threats that his residence in Tura, West Garo Hills, might be targeted.

Sangma's statements coincided with heightened security measures, including suspended mobile internet services and curfews in five districts. He invoked the legacy of his father, P A Sangma, reiterating his dedication to peaceful resolutions through dialogue. As tensions continue, Sangma called on citizens to prioritize peace and unity over violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)