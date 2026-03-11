India Dominates at New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Indian athletes delivered an outstanding performance on the opening day of the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, securing multiple gold medals and dominating podium finishes across numerous track and field events, as confirmed by a recent press release.

In a remarkable display of skill, Shailesh Kumar clinched gold in the Men's High Jump T42 with a leap of 1.84m, while Ramsingbhai Gov Padhiyar earned silver with 1.65m and Lokesh Mantra captured bronze with 1.60m, marking an Indian clean sweep. Praveen Kumar further extended India's dominance by winning the Men's High Jump T44, clearing 1.96m.

The event, significantly raising India's stature in global para sport, drew approximately 257 athletes from nations including Russia, Nepal, and Bosnia, with India heading a large contingent of 219 athletes. This overwhelming participation emphasizes the growing international importance of para athletics as India showcased its prowess on home turf.

