Left Menu

India Dominates at New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

On the first day of the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Indian athletes excelled by securing numerous gold medals and podium finishes. The event showcases the increasing prominence of para athletics, featuring athletes from eight nations with India fielding the largest contingent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:50 IST
India Dominates at New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Preethi Pal. (Photo/ New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athletes delivered an outstanding performance on the opening day of the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, securing multiple gold medals and dominating podium finishes across numerous track and field events, as confirmed by a recent press release.

In a remarkable display of skill, Shailesh Kumar clinched gold in the Men's High Jump T42 with a leap of 1.84m, while Ramsingbhai Gov Padhiyar earned silver with 1.65m and Lokesh Mantra captured bronze with 1.60m, marking an Indian clean sweep. Praveen Kumar further extended India's dominance by winning the Men's High Jump T44, clearing 1.96m.

The event, significantly raising India's stature in global para sport, drew approximately 257 athletes from nations including Russia, Nepal, and Bosnia, with India heading a large contingent of 219 athletes. This overwhelming participation emphasizes the growing international importance of para athletics as India showcased its prowess on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026