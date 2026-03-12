Delhi Assembly's Budget Session: Green Initiatives and Educational Focus
The Delhi Assembly will commence its Budget session on March 23, where the Economic Survey and the 2026-27 Budget will be presented. The budget is likely to surpass last year's allocation, focusing on infrastructure, green initiatives, and education. Departments are warned against last-minute expenditures.
The Delhi Assembly is set to kick off its Budget session on March 23, with the agenda featuring the presentation of the Economic Survey of Delhi. On the following day, the 2026-27 Budget will be tabled, marking a crucial financial planning phase for the government.
Officials indicate that this year's budget, expected to be slightly larger than the previous year's Rs one lakh crore allocation, will prioritize infrastructure, green initiatives, and education. This is in line with the government's ongoing efforts to bolster these key areas.
The Delhi government has issued a memorandum to departments, reminding them that late submission of expenditure proposals will be deemed a breach of financial propriety. The finance department emphasized the importance of timely submissions to ensure thorough examination and proper fund utilization.
