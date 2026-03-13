Greenland Political Shake-Up: Coalition Split Amid U.S. Pressure

In a significant political shift, Greenland's Siumut party has withdrawn from the coalition government, weakening the unified front against U.S. interest in the Arctic. This development follows warnings by Siumut chair Aleqa Hammond after two ministers launched campaigns for Denmark's parliament without approval.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed deep disappointment at Siumut's timing, urging unity during a period of intensified global attention on Greenland. "This apparent division is grist to the mill for foreign interests, which we must avoid," Nielsen said, emphasizing the importance of cohesion in Greenland's challenging times.

The exit of Siumut, which holds four seats in Greenland's assembly, does not endanger the government's majority, as the coalition retains 19 seats. Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, pivotal in U.S. diplomatic talks, also exits. Greenland will soon elect its representatives to Denmark's legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)