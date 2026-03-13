Left Menu

Greenland Political Shake-Up: Coalition Split Amid U.S. Pressure

Greenland's Siumut party has left the coalition government amid tensions over U.S. interest in the Arctic. This move, announced after two ministers launched campaigns for the Danish parliament, weakens efforts for a united political front. Despite this, the ruling coalition still holds a majority in Greenland's assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:24 IST
Greenland Political Shake-Up: Coalition Split Amid U.S. Pressure
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a significant political shift, Greenland's Siumut party has withdrawn from the coalition government, weakening the unified front against U.S. interest in the Arctic. This development follows warnings by Siumut chair Aleqa Hammond after two ministers launched campaigns for Denmark's parliament without approval.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed deep disappointment at Siumut's timing, urging unity during a period of intensified global attention on Greenland. "This apparent division is grist to the mill for foreign interests, which we must avoid," Nielsen said, emphasizing the importance of cohesion in Greenland's challenging times.

The exit of Siumut, which holds four seats in Greenland's assembly, does not endanger the government's majority, as the coalition retains 19 seats. Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, pivotal in U.S. diplomatic talks, also exits. Greenland will soon elect its representatives to Denmark's legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026