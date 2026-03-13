Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Stirs Political Waters
The BJP in Odisha issued a whip commanding its MLAs to be present for the key Rajya Sabha elections. With a party strength of 79 MLAs, BJP is poised to win two seats, while BJD is expecting to secure one. An additional seat is contested by multiple candidates, heightening tensions.
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- India
The ruling BJP in Odisha has ordered all its MLAs to be present at the assembly for the crucial Rajya Sabha elections on March 16. Government chief whip Saroj Pradhan released a note emphasizing the importance of attendance from 9 am to 4 pm.
This directive follows similar orders from the opposition parties BJD and Congress to ensure the presence of their legislators in the state capital. In the Odisha Assembly, which consists of 147 members, the BJP holds 79 seats, with three Independents also backing them.
In the backdrop of intense political maneuvering, the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha promise to be a significant event, especially since it has witnessed a long gap of 12 years since the last voting for the Upper House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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