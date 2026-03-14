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Trump and Kim Min-seok Discuss Renewed Talks with North Korea

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of reinitiating talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump expressed interest in resuming dialogue aimed at resolving Korean Peninsula issues. The discussions also covered recent developments in U.S.-South Korea relations and trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:38 IST
Trump and Kim Min-seok Discuss Renewed Talks with North Korea

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok held a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to explore the potential revival of talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

During their discussions, Prime Minister Kim emphasized Trump's unique position as the only Western leader to have engaged directly with North Korea's Kim, positioning Trump as a key player in resolving ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Kim mentioned recent Pyongyang statements hinted at a willingness for dialogue with the United States, which piqued Trump's interest.

While specific suggestions weren't disclosed, the meeting underscored both nations' intent to improve relations. Concurrently, South Korea's parliament approved a $350 billion investment commitment, reinforcing its strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. Discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the progress, amid concerns over trade tariffs and regional military alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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