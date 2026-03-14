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Thai King Inaugurates Parliament Amid Ballot Barcode Controversy

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn inaugurated the new parliament amid concerns over ballot barcode usage in the recent election. The barcodes potentially compromised vote secrecy, leading to court scrutiny. Bhumjaithai Party aims to form a stable coalition government, with Anutin Charnvirakul likely continuing as prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:32 IST
Thai King Inaugurates Parliament Amid Ballot Barcode Controversy

In Bangkok on Saturday, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn officially inaugurated the nation's new parliament as controversy brewed regarding the barcodes on ballots from last month's election.

The Office of the Ombudsman raised alarms about potential breaches of voters' privacy because of barcodes that might reveal voter choices, prompting a Constitutional Court investigation. The Bhumjaithai Party, victorious in the election, faces scrutiny, despite plans to lead a coalition government with significant parliamentary strength.

The political scene heats up as lawmakers reconvene to elect key parliamentary leaders, with expectations pointing to incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul retaining his position. Political stability is sought following years of unrest, as the next session prepares to tackle leadership roles and future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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