Sukhbir Singh Badal Vows to Defend Punjab's Interests Amid 2027 Election Strategies

In the wake of the BJP's announcement to independently contest the 2027 Punjab election, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing Punjab's interests.

Responding to the political shifts, Badal highlighted SAD's history of independent and principled decision-making, citing the party's sole participation in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Badal emphasized SAD's determination to safeguard Punjab's rights and assertively addressed local issues, including gang violence and environmental concerns, as part of their election strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)