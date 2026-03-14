Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Vows to Defend Punjab's Interests Amid 2027 Election Strategies

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, emphasized his party's commitment to Punjab's interests, especially following BJP's decision to contest the 2027 Punjab elections solo. Asserting SAD's unique stance and past sacrifices, Badal pledged to address Punjab's challenges and secure a substantial victory in forthcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:37 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Vows to Defend Punjab's Interests Amid 2027 Election Strategies
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the BJP's announcement to independently contest the 2027 Punjab election, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing Punjab's interests.

Responding to the political shifts, Badal highlighted SAD's history of independent and principled decision-making, citing the party's sole participation in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Badal emphasized SAD's determination to safeguard Punjab's rights and assertively addressed local issues, including gang violence and environmental concerns, as part of their election strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026