Sukhbir Singh Badal Vows to Defend Punjab's Interests Amid 2027 Election Strategies
Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, emphasized his party's commitment to Punjab's interests, especially following BJP's decision to contest the 2027 Punjab elections solo. Asserting SAD's unique stance and past sacrifices, Badal pledged to address Punjab's challenges and secure a substantial victory in forthcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the BJP's announcement to independently contest the 2027 Punjab election, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing Punjab's interests.
Responding to the political shifts, Badal highlighted SAD's history of independent and principled decision-making, citing the party's sole participation in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Badal emphasized SAD's determination to safeguard Punjab's rights and assertively addressed local issues, including gang violence and environmental concerns, as part of their election strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)