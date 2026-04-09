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Sukhbir Singh Badal Eyes 2027 Victory in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is confident his party will come to power in Punjab in 2027, citing strong public support. He predicts the Aam Aadmi Party will not win any of the 117 assembly constituencies. His 'Punjab Bachao' rallies have been well received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nayagaon(Mohali) | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:19 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Eyes 2027 Victory in Punjab
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is optimistic about his party's prospects in the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He claims to have garnered 'immense public support' and predicts a sweeping victory, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) securing 100 seats.

Badal took a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party, declaring that they wouldn't gain a single seat out of the 117 available constituencies. He also criticized the Congress for internal disputes among its leaders.

Badal highlighted the public's enthusiasm for his party's 'Punjab Bachao' campaigns. Moreover, several influential local leaders, including Naya Gaon Nagar Council's president, have switched allegiance to SAD, citing its developmental achievements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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