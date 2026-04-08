Sukhbir Singh Badal Criticizes AAP for Unfulfilled Promises to Farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack on the AAP government on Wednesday, accusing it of failing to uphold its promise of compensating farmers for crop damage across 1.25 lakh acres, caused by unseasonal rain and hail storms.

Expressing concern for the distressed farmers, Badal urged the people of Punjab to rally together, as they did when flood-damaged crops last year. He outlined SAD's strategy to distribute wheat and fodder starting April 20, and efforts to provide balers for farmers to create bales free of cost.

Badal also criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal for reneging on compensation commitments. Allegedly, promised funds for crop damage due to previous floods remain unreleased - a claim Badal asserts undermines farmers' recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)