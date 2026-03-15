Kerala's High-Stakes Election: Key Battles and Political Maneuvering

The political landscape in Kerala is heating up ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with intense activity reported across multiple key constituencies. The CPI(M)-led LDF is determined to secure a third consecutive victory, while opposition forces, including the Congress-headed UDF and the BJP-led NDA, are gearing up for a fierce battle.

In Manjeshwaram, the UDF's A K M Ashraf is poised to defend his position against the BJP's K Surendran, as the LDF is yet to announce a candidate. Meanwhile, in Payyannur, internal conflicts within the CPI(M) are set to take center stage, following allegations of fund misappropriation.

Peravoor is gearing up for a high-profile contest where former health minister K K Shailaja, known for her crisis management skills, will face off against the UDF's Sunny Joseph. Across Kerala, shifting alliances, public sentiments, and controversial issues are expected to influence the election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)