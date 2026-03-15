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Opposition Seeks Ouster: Election Commissioner Under Fire

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced criticism as the opposition filed motions in Parliament for his removal, citing alleged partisanship favoring the ruling BJP. This unprecedented move comes amid claims of misconduct during electoral roll revisions. The removal process mirrors procedures for displacing a Supreme Court judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:36 IST
Opposition Seeks Ouster: Election Commissioner Under Fire
Chief Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently became the center of a political storm when opposition parties submitted a first-ever notice in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking his removal.

Allegations surfaced against Kumar, accusing him of showing partiality toward the ruling BJP, particularly during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The removal process, akin to that of Supreme Court judges, requires a special majority in Parliament, signaling a complex and contentious political battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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