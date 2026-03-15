Opposition Seeks Ouster: Election Commissioner Under Fire

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently became the center of a political storm when opposition parties submitted a first-ever notice in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking his removal.

Allegations surfaced against Kumar, accusing him of showing partiality toward the ruling BJP, particularly during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The removal process, akin to that of Supreme Court judges, requires a special majority in Parliament, signaling a complex and contentious political battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)