Left Menu

Punjab on the Path of Progress: Mann's Milestones in Governance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights the achievements of his government within four years, emphasizing fulfilled promises like free electricity and improved healthcare. Mann critiques past administrations for not delivering on their poll promises, contrasting with the current administration's timely achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:44 IST
Punjab on the Path of Progress: Mann's Milestones in Governance
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, declared on Monday that his administration has met all pre-election 'guarantees' within four years, touting the state's developmental strides. Addressing the media on the AAP government's fourth anniversary, Mann released a booklet detailing their accomplishments, contrasting with previous administrations' unmet promises.

Key achievements include the provision of 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, daytime electricity for farmers, the establishment of 'Aam Aadmi Clinics,' and cashless medical treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. Mann boasted that nearly 90% of households benefit from free electricity, saving monthly amounts between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

The administration also resumed coal supply from the Pachwara coal mine and acquired a 540 MW private power plant. Further, Mann announced the establishment of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics and the launching of a road safety initiative that significantly reduced accident fatalities. He asserted that these measures have garnered trust and appreciation for his government.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026