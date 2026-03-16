Punjab on the Path of Progress: Mann's Milestones in Governance

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, declared on Monday that his administration has met all pre-election 'guarantees' within four years, touting the state's developmental strides. Addressing the media on the AAP government's fourth anniversary, Mann released a booklet detailing their accomplishments, contrasting with previous administrations' unmet promises.

Key achievements include the provision of 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, daytime electricity for farmers, the establishment of 'Aam Aadmi Clinics,' and cashless medical treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. Mann boasted that nearly 90% of households benefit from free electricity, saving monthly amounts between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

The administration also resumed coal supply from the Pachwara coal mine and acquired a 540 MW private power plant. Further, Mann announced the establishment of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics and the launching of a road safety initiative that significantly reduced accident fatalities. He asserted that these measures have garnered trust and appreciation for his government.