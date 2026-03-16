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Paris Mayoral Race Heats Up: A Political Showdown in the City of Light

Candidates from various political factions, including Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire and conservative Rachida Dati, have advanced to the second round of Paris's mayoral election. A separate poll suggests Sarah Knafo, a notable far-right figure, might also qualify, despite trailing past predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:46 IST
Paris Mayoral Race Heats Up: A Political Showdown in the City of Light
  • Country:
  • France

PARIS, March 15 - The battle for the mayor's office in Paris has intensified following Sunday's exit polls. Key contenders progressing to the second round include Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire, conservative ex-minister Rachida Dati, hard-left France Unbowed's Sophia Chikirou, and centrist Horizons' Pierre-Yves Bournazel, according to an Ipsos poll.

Meanwhile, Sarah Knafo, a prominent figure on the far-right, might also surpass the threshold to reach the second round. This comes despite her performance falling short of prior predictions, reflecting a dynamic political landscape in the French capital.

The diverse array of candidates sets the stage for a fiercely contested race, highlighting the political complexity and the varied ideologies at play in Paris today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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