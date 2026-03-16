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Congo's Election Drama: Sassou N'Guesso's Fifth Term Quest

The Republic of Congo votes as President Denis Sassou N'Guesso seeks a fifth consecutive term. Despite a low turnout and opposition boycotts, the 82-year-old leader is perceived as a sure winner. Elections are overshadowed by economic struggles, with over half the population in poverty and high youth unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazzaville | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:00 IST
Congo's Election Drama: Sassou N'Guesso's Fifth Term Quest
  • Country:
  • Congo (Brazzaville)

Voting concluded and ballot counting commenced in the Republic of Congo, where President Denis Sassou N'Guesso aims for a fifth consecutive term amid low voter turnout. Results are anticipated within two weeks.

The election drew criticism as locals expressed skepticism over any prominent leadership change, with opposition parties urging a boycott. Despite six challengers, Sassou N'Guesso's reelection is predicted by analysts due to his long-standing political influence.

In a country grappling with economic distress, including a 94.5% international debt to GDP ratio and high unemployment, this election reflects the broader issue of entrenched leadership in African politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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