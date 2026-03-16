Congo's Election Drama: Sassou N'Guesso's Fifth Term Quest

Voting concluded and ballot counting commenced in the Republic of Congo, where President Denis Sassou N'Guesso aims for a fifth consecutive term amid low voter turnout. Results are anticipated within two weeks.

The election drew criticism as locals expressed skepticism over any prominent leadership change, with opposition parties urging a boycott. Despite six challengers, Sassou N'Guesso's reelection is predicted by analysts due to his long-standing political influence.

In a country grappling with economic distress, including a 94.5% international debt to GDP ratio and high unemployment, this election reflects the broader issue of entrenched leadership in African politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)