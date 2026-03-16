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Youth Congress Rallies Against Indo-US Trade Deal

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the proposed India-US trade deal. Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters voiced their concerns over the deal's potential negative impact on farmers, workers, and small businesses. Security was tightened in anticipation of the demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:33 IST
Youth Congress Rallies Against Indo-US Trade Deal
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On Monday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a 'Sansad Gherao' protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, opposing the India-US trade agreement.

Led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Youth Congress activists from various states assembled to voice their worries, accusing the government of jeopardizing farmers, the textile industry, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

A significant police presence ensured order, as barricades were set up to control the movement of protesters who aimed to march towards Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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