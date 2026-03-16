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CM Yogi's Call for Unity: Building 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's unity, built by saints' penance, brave sacrifices, and artisans' labor, at a Rajasthan temple. Addressing the Mahayagya and Dharma Sabha, he urged collective societal contribution for 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' He reiterated this message at Haryana's Kaithal, highlighting cultural heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:47 IST
CM Yogi's Call for Unity: Building 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fervent call for national unity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the pivotal role played by India's saints, brave citizens, and hardworking artisans in shaping the country. Addressing a gathering at Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Jalore, Rajasthan, Adityanath emphasized the strength derived from the collective contributions of all societal segments.

Highlighting the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat,' Adityanath noted, "India is the only country built through the penance of saints and sacrifices of the brave." He reiterated that the vision becomes a reality when every citizen works together towards a unified and prosperous nation.

Continuing his advocacy for spiritual and cultural unity, Adityanath addressed a Dharm Sabha in Songal, Haryana. He celebrated the spiritual heritage of the land, noting its historical significance and the role it plays in preserving India's rich religious traditions. The Chief Minister praised the gathering of saints and devotees for inspiring collective faith and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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