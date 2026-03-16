CM Yogi's Call for Unity: Building 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

In a fervent call for national unity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the pivotal role played by India's saints, brave citizens, and hardworking artisans in shaping the country. Addressing a gathering at Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Jalore, Rajasthan, Adityanath emphasized the strength derived from the collective contributions of all societal segments.

Highlighting the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat,' Adityanath noted, "India is the only country built through the penance of saints and sacrifices of the brave." He reiterated that the vision becomes a reality when every citizen works together towards a unified and prosperous nation.

Continuing his advocacy for spiritual and cultural unity, Adityanath addressed a Dharm Sabha in Songal, Haryana. He celebrated the spiritual heritage of the land, noting its historical significance and the role it plays in preserving India's rich religious traditions. The Chief Minister praised the gathering of saints and devotees for inspiring collective faith and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)