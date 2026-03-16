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Resilient Basmati: Steady Exports Amidst West Asia Turmoil

Despite the conflict in West Asia, India's basmati rice exports are expected to remain steady over the current and next financial year, with a potential growth of up to 2% from 6.06 million tonnes. While exports to Iran may be affected, increased demand from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Yemen will offset losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:03 IST
Resilient Basmati: Steady Exports Amidst West Asia Turmoil
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India's basmati rice exports are forecasted to remain robust despite ongoing disruptions in West Asia, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. The exports are projected to grow by up to 2% from the 6.06 million tonnes recorded in the 2024-25 financial year.

While the conflict may impact trade with Iran, one of the largest importers, demand from other regional players such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, and Yemen is expected to compensate. These countries account for the majority of India's basmati export volumes, helping the sector remain resilient.

The exporters will face logistical challenges, including transit delays and increased working capital debts. However, by potentially raising prices to cover costs, they aim to maintain financial stability. Despite geopolitical hurdles, the Indian basmati rice industry remains confident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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