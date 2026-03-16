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Sky Warriors: Inside the IAF's Daring Strikes in Operation Sindoor

The book 'The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled' by Vishnu Som reveals gripping first-hand accounts of the IAF's aerial engagements during India's retaliatory strikes on Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack. It details pilot bravery, technical challenges, and decisive moments in high-stakes operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:04 IST
Sky Warriors: Inside the IAF's Daring Strikes in Operation Sindoor
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A gripping new book, 'The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled,' by journalist Vishnu Som, unveils never-before-told internal stories from the Indian Air Force's deep strike operations across the border into Pakistan, in response to a terrorist attack that took civilian lives in Pahalgam.

The narrative offers an inside look at the high-pressure environment faced by IAF pilots, detailing technical glitches, tactical maneuvers, and moments of split-second decision-making during the mission. Group Captain Kunal Kalra's daring decision to continue despite system errors and bad weather highlights the challenges and dedication within the squadron.

The book gives readers a vivid account of both the emotional and professional tenacity required. For instance, the young pilot's experience firing the BrahMos missile showcases not only a successful military engagement but also the passing of experience from seasoned officers to the next generation. 'The Sky Warriors' is a testament to the courage and skill of the IAF, available via Juggernaut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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