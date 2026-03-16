The Thalapathy Effect: Choosing the Right Battlefield for 2026

As the clock ticks down to the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is abuzz with speculation over Thalapathy Vijay's choice of contesting constituencies. The party chief is tight-lipped about his plans, yet his dedicated cadres are vocal about where they believe the star should vie for victory.

Sangeetha M from Chengalpattu is pushing for her hometown, arguing that significant drug abuse issues demand transformative leadership. According to her, the community's desire for change, rather than mere fan popularity, will dictate the election's outcome.

Others, like businessman Vardarajan from Poonamallee, champion Perambur and Virgumbakkam for their dense fan base, while party member Vignesh sees Madurai as a political capital ready to support Vijay's campaign. The common thread is a demand for change and a statement beyond safe seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)