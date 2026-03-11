Left Menu

BRS Aims to Expose Congress Failures with New Legislative Push

BRS working president KT Rama Rao announced the introduction of a Private Member Bill in the Telangana Legislative Assembly to hold Congress accountable for unfulfilled promises. The bill seeks legal backing for six guarantees pledged by Congress to Telangana's citizens, aiming to expose governmental failures during the ongoing Budget Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:37 IST
Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Speaker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed the last two lingering disqualification petitions concerning the alleged defection of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender. Notably, Nagender, who initially secured a legislative seat for Khairatabad representing BRS, subsequently vied for an MP position from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

Amidst this backdrop, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, declared that the party would table a Private Member Bill during the current Budget Session. This bill aims to unveil the perceived betrayal by the Congress government towards Telangana's citizens and demands legal support for the six guarantees made during electoral campaigns. KTR strongly criticized the Congress for failing to uphold these promises, stating they have not delivered them even after two and a half years in power.

KTR believes the proposed bill will demand accountability from the Congress government, ensuring promises made, which include benefits for various societal groups, are legally enforced. Furthermore, he urged Congress MLAs who still value the promises to support this bill in the Assembly. This announcement was made post a joint meeting with BRS MLAs and MLCs at Golconda Resort, where strategic discussions were held regarding the Assembly's forthcoming activities.

