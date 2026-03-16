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Debate Intensifies as Maharashtra MLAs Demand Apology for Shivaji Maharaj Insult

Political tension escalated in Maharashtra's legislative assembly as members of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP demanded an apology from NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The uproar led to a temporary adjournment, with calls for Awhad's suspension from the assembly continuing after proceedings resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST
Debate Intensifies as Maharashtra MLAs Demand Apology for Shivaji Maharaj Insult
Jitendra Awhad
  • Country:
  • India

The legislative assembly in Maharashtra was engulfed in chaos on Monday as members of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP called for an apology from NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. Awhad's alleged 'insult' toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked outraged reactions, leading to the temporary suspension of proceedings.

MLAs from the Mahayuti parties fervently moved to the Well, raising slogans that compelled the Speaker to adjourn the House for ten minutes. The commotion highlighted the underlying political tensions brewing within the assembly.

Once the meeting reconvened, Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered that Awhad apologize to the assembly for his comments and also opted to expunge the offending remarks from the official records. The demand for Awhad's suspension persisted, underscoring the intensity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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