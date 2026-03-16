Tensions Mount in Haryana's Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Vote Secrecy Controversy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has alerted the Election Commission regarding alleged interference in Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections. He insists that the election's integrity must be preserved and calls for addressing any violations concerning the disqualification of legitimate votes.

The BJP has lodged complaints against two Congress MLAs, claiming violations of vote secrecy, while Kharge demands an immediate audience with election commissioners alongside senior Congress leaders to resolve the situation before results are declared.

In response to BJP's allegations, Congress representatives met with the chief election commissioner, advocating for a detailed review of CCTV footage to ensure fairness in vote validation. No objections were raised during the polling process until the BJP's post-vote allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)