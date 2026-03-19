Political Predators: Allegations of Horse-Trading in Haryana

In a meeting with Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a Congress delegation accused the ruling BJP of engaging in political misconduct during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, alleging systemic horse-trading and misuse of power for a BJP candidate's victory.

The Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, charged the returning officer, IAS Pankaj Aggarwal, with partisanship and aiding BJP's strategies. Despite Aggarwal's denial, allegations persist of unethical practices and undue influence impacting the election results.

The Congress demands an inquiry into these acts, which they claim have eroded democratic principles. Heated accusations followed the election, where cross-voting and invalid votes allegedly swayed outcomes, prompting calls for accountability and democratic integrity restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)