Political Predators: Allegations of Horse-Trading in Haryana
The Congress in Haryana accused the ruling BJP of 'horse-trading' during recent Rajya Sabha polls. Allegations include misuse of power and unethical conduct to secure a BJP-candidate win. The Congress urged the governor for an investigation into these actions, claiming a 'murder of democracy.'
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In a meeting with Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a Congress delegation accused the ruling BJP of engaging in political misconduct during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, alleging systemic horse-trading and misuse of power for a BJP candidate's victory.
The Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, charged the returning officer, IAS Pankaj Aggarwal, with partisanship and aiding BJP's strategies. Despite Aggarwal's denial, allegations persist of unethical practices and undue influence impacting the election results.
The Congress demands an inquiry into these acts, which they claim have eroded democratic principles. Heated accusations followed the election, where cross-voting and invalid votes allegedly swayed outcomes, prompting calls for accountability and democratic integrity restoration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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