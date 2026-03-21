Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK and NDA Discuss Seat Allocations in Crucial Phase

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly election approaches, the AIADMK-led NDA is in critical negotiations over seat-sharing. AIADMK may retain up to 170 seats, ensuring a majority. The BJP is set to receive 30 seats, while other allies like PMK and AMMK are allocated smaller numbers. Final talks are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:08 IST
Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK and NDA Discuss Seat Allocations in Crucial Phase
  • Country:
  • India

With only nine days left for nomination filings for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the crucial seat-sharing talks within the AIADMK-led NDA bloc have reached an important stage. The lead party is likely to retain approximately 170 of the 234 Assembly seats, according to party sources on Saturday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent visit to New Delhi has helped finalize the numbers, with the party aiming to secure a majority by holding 160 to 170 seats independently. For forming the government, AIADMK needs a simple majority of 118 MLAs. Palaniswami is the NDA's chief ministerial candidate with a target of 210 seats.

The BJP is poised to receive 30 seats, an increase from the 20 it contested in the 2021 election. PMK is projected to get 17, AMMK nine, and TMC will receive three. Smaller parties in the alliance are expected to contest under AIADMK or BJP's symbols. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the discussions, and Piyush Goyal will soon finalize the pact in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026