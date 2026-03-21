Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK and NDA Discuss Seat Allocations in Crucial Phase

With only nine days left for nomination filings for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the crucial seat-sharing talks within the AIADMK-led NDA bloc have reached an important stage. The lead party is likely to retain approximately 170 of the 234 Assembly seats, according to party sources on Saturday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent visit to New Delhi has helped finalize the numbers, with the party aiming to secure a majority by holding 160 to 170 seats independently. For forming the government, AIADMK needs a simple majority of 118 MLAs. Palaniswami is the NDA's chief ministerial candidate with a target of 210 seats.

The BJP is poised to receive 30 seats, an increase from the 20 it contested in the 2021 election. PMK is projected to get 17, AMMK nine, and TMC will receive three. Smaller parties in the alliance are expected to contest under AIADMK or BJP's symbols. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the discussions, and Piyush Goyal will soon finalize the pact in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)