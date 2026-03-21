Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK and NDA Discuss Seat Allocations in Crucial Phase
As the Tamil Nadu Assembly election approaches, the AIADMK-led NDA is in critical negotiations over seat-sharing. AIADMK may retain up to 170 seats, ensuring a majority. The BJP is set to receive 30 seats, while other allies like PMK and AMMK are allocated smaller numbers. Final talks are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
With only nine days left for nomination filings for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the crucial seat-sharing talks within the AIADMK-led NDA bloc have reached an important stage. The lead party is likely to retain approximately 170 of the 234 Assembly seats, according to party sources on Saturday.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent visit to New Delhi has helped finalize the numbers, with the party aiming to secure a majority by holding 160 to 170 seats independently. For forming the government, AIADMK needs a simple majority of 118 MLAs. Palaniswami is the NDA's chief ministerial candidate with a target of 210 seats.
The BJP is poised to receive 30 seats, an increase from the 20 it contested in the 2021 election. PMK is projected to get 17, AMMK nine, and TMC will receive three. Smaller parties in the alliance are expected to contest under AIADMK or BJP's symbols. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the discussions, and Piyush Goyal will soon finalize the pact in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu Elections
- AIADMK
- NDA
- seat-sharing
- BJP
- PMK
- AMMK
- Assembly election
- Palaniswami
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Passing of Aijaz Deshmukh: A Loss to BJP and Minority Communities
Kerala CM Vijayan Accuses Congress of Being the BJP's B-Team
RPI (A) Strategizes West Bengal Polls: Aligns with BJP for Unified Front
'Double-Engine' Government: BJP Rallies Media to Spotlight Achievements and Counter Congress
Mamata Banerjee Declares War on BJP's Alleged Voter Suppression