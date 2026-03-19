Left Menu

Congress Unveils Third List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress party has announced its third list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9. This brings their total number of candidates to 87. The party has allocated 15 seats to alliance partners, and the election results will be declared on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST
Congress Unveils Third List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has released its third list of 22 candidates for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections. With this announcement, the opposition party has now named a total of 87 contenders for the crucial polls in the northeastern state.

So far, the Congress unveiled its initial list of 42 candidates on March 3, followed by another batch of 23 names last Saturday. Out of the 126 assembly seats, the party has reserved 15 seats for its alliance partners.

In the third list, notable candidates include Manik Brahma for Kokrajhar, Sapali Marak for Baokhungri, and Ashraphul Islam Sheikh for Parbatjhora, among others. Elections are set for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4. The Congress seeks to regain power, having been out of the Assam government since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026