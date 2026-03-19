Congress Unveils Third List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress has released its third list of 22 candidates for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections. With this announcement, the opposition party has now named a total of 87 contenders for the crucial polls in the northeastern state.

So far, the Congress unveiled its initial list of 42 candidates on March 3, followed by another batch of 23 names last Saturday. Out of the 126 assembly seats, the party has reserved 15 seats for its alliance partners.

In the third list, notable candidates include Manik Brahma for Kokrajhar, Sapali Marak for Baokhungri, and Ashraphul Islam Sheikh for Parbatjhora, among others. Elections are set for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4. The Congress seeks to regain power, having been out of the Assam government since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)