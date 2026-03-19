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Trump Prevents Israeli Strike on Iran's Energy Fields

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he instructed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack Iranian energy fields. Netanyahu has agreed to this directive, as confirmed by Trump during a press briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:45 IST
Trump Prevents Israeli Strike on Iran's Energy Fields
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Thursday that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching an attack on Iranian energy fields.

During an Oval Office briefing, Trump revealed his direct communication with Netanyahu, stating emphatically, 'I told him, 'Don't do that', and he won't do that.'

This statement comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Iran's regional influence and energy sector, as the U.S. seeks to stabilize relations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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