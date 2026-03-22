Internal Frictions Roil DMK Alliance as Political Tensions Rise

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK's spokesperson, accused DMK of using undue influence on its coalition partners to prioritize the interests of Chief Minister M K Stalin's family over public welfare. In comments to PTI Videos, Sathyan suggested that discontent is brewing among the DMK's allies, who feel compelled to sacrifice their political identities for the enhancements of Stalin's family prospects.

He pointed out growing unrest, dismissing the narrative of ideological unity among the coalition partners. Sathyan reported that several allies are on the verge of leaving the DMK fold, with the CPI(M) potentially being the next to exit. This follows broader tensions over seat-sharing agreements ahead of the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu.

Focusing on Puducherry, Sathyan described an administrative breakdown between the DMK and Congress, citing electoral confusion as evidence of their fractured relationship. He predicted a severe electoral setback for DMK in upcoming ballots, particularly emphasizing challenges within the secular alliance's cooperative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)