With peace talks failing to gain traction, Ukraine faces an escalating conflict as Russia plans new aggressions. Surging oil prices fuel Moscow's war efforts, while US defense assets are strained by Middle East tensions, impacting support for Ukraine.

The EU's ongoing deliberations over a major loan add to Kyiv's woes, reflecting deeper challenges among its allies. As divisions grow in Western ranks, Ukraine's leadership strives to maintain strategic partnerships.

Russian military strategies evolve as they prepare for intensified offensives. Analysts highlight Moscow's capacity to sustain its offensive despite criticisms and challenges, while high-stakes geopolitical dynamics continue to shape the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)