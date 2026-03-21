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Redefining Politics: Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi's System Over Campaign

Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), led by Jose Charles Martin, is reshaping Puducherry's political landscape. Emphasizing structured frameworks over traditional campaigns, LJK, with Dock Consulting, focuses on systemized political operations, continuity, and performance-driven leadership, aiming for sustainable governance beyond electoral cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:24 IST
Redefining Politics: Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi's System Over Campaign
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In Puducherry, politics is experiencing a transformative shift driven by the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) under the leadership of Jose Charles Martin. Moving away from conventional campaign methods, LJK emphasizes a strategic framework to drive governance and align with the NDA's vision.

Over recent months, the party's growth and involvement in alliance discussions have highlighted a unique approach. LJK has incorporated technology and systematic execution, suggesting a shift towards politics as an ongoing process rather than a periodic event.

The strategic integration of Dock Consulting's 3A + E framework—appoint, activate, assess, elevate—forms a backbone for continuous political engagement, shedding light on a potentially evolving model for regional parties in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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