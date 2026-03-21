Redefining Politics: Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi's System Over Campaign

In Puducherry, politics is experiencing a transformative shift driven by the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) under the leadership of Jose Charles Martin. Moving away from conventional campaign methods, LJK emphasizes a strategic framework to drive governance and align with the NDA's vision.

Over recent months, the party's growth and involvement in alliance discussions have highlighted a unique approach. LJK has incorporated technology and systematic execution, suggesting a shift towards politics as an ongoing process rather than a periodic event.

The strategic integration of Dock Consulting's 3A + E framework—appoint, activate, assess, elevate—forms a backbone for continuous political engagement, shedding light on a potentially evolving model for regional parties in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)