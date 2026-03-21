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Suresh Gopi Pushes for Stronger NDA in Kerala Assembly

Union Minister Suresh Gopi advocated for a stronger NDA presence in the Kerala Assembly, citing the need for at least 25-30 MLAs post-April 9 elections. Gopi criticized the current ruling and opposition fronts for failing on key issues and urged voters to support a decisive NDA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:58 IST
Suresh Gopi Pushes for Stronger NDA in Kerala Assembly
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has emphasized the necessity for a more substantial NDA presence in the Kerala Assembly, advocating for at least 25-30 MLAs after the assembly elections on April 9.

At a campaign event, Gopi criticized both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front for their ineffectiveness on crucial matters, including the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala Temple.

He urged voters to elect a strong NDA bloc to ensure effective representation and intervention on issues affecting society, calling for the presence of prominent BJP leaders to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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