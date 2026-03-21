Tripura's Special Electoral Revision: Ensuring Every Voter Counts

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced steps have begun for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state. Speaking post a BJP workshop, he assured there is no cause for alarm among residents during this routine exercise to ensure comprehensive voter registration.

Saha mentioned the Election Commission's decision for the SIR across states to ensure no valid voter is excluded from the rolls. Although a formal notification is pending, initial preparations are underway in Tripura. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to assisting voters throughout the process, ensuring every eligible individual is on the list.

Addressing opposition concerns over new private universities, Saha highlighted Sikkim's success with multiple institutions contributing to its economic surge. Tripura's potential adoption of a similar model aims not only to boost local education facilities but also to reinforce the state's economy by attracting students nationwide.