Congress Set to Finalize Candidates Amid Intense Lobbying for Karnataka Bypolls

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed that the party is close to finalizing its candidates for the Karnataka bypolls scheduled for April 9. Discussions with leaders and community members are ongoing, focusing on allocating tickets for the Davangere South and Bagalkote constituencies.

The decision, anticipated by tonight or tomorrow, follows extensive consultations to ensure no party member's opinion is overlooked. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi will make the final call after recommendations from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy.

Meanwhile, community leaders, including those from the Muslim community, continue to lobby for better representation. The bypolls arise due to the passing of MLAs, leaving vacancies in these constituencies, with Congress families vying for the ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)