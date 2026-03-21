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Congress Set to Finalize Candidates Amid Intense Lobbying for Karnataka Bypolls

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that the party is nearing a decision on candidate selection for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls. Intense internal lobbying continues as contenders press for tickets. A final decision, guided by senior leaders, is expected shortly amidst ongoing discussions with various community representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:34 IST
Congress Set to Finalize Candidates Amid Intense Lobbying for Karnataka Bypolls
Randeep Singh Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed that the party is close to finalizing its candidates for the Karnataka bypolls scheduled for April 9. Discussions with leaders and community members are ongoing, focusing on allocating tickets for the Davangere South and Bagalkote constituencies.

The decision, anticipated by tonight or tomorrow, follows extensive consultations to ensure no party member's opinion is overlooked. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi will make the final call after recommendations from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy.

Meanwhile, community leaders, including those from the Muslim community, continue to lobby for better representation. The bypolls arise due to the passing of MLAs, leaving vacancies in these constituencies, with Congress families vying for the ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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