Global Tensions: Escalating Conflicts and Economic Strains

In a turbulent week of world affairs, events stretch from the Middle East to the Americas, leaving a trail of geopolitical tensions, military confrontations, and economic ripples.

Saturday saw Israeli forces targeting Hezbollah in Beirut amid a backdrop of escalating Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly U.S. military operations involving Iran that are straining global oil supplies.

Meanwhile, stories of political complexities unravel, with former Costa Rican justice figures facing extradition and allegations of espionage casting a shadow across international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)