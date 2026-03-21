Global Tensions: Escalating Conflicts and Economic Strains
World events unfold with Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut, proposals to disarm Hamas, and escalating conflicts involving Iran, affecting global energy supply. The UK's cooperation in the US's military activities against Iran highlights international tensions. Internal issues like drug trafficking and surveillance charges also feature prominently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST
In a turbulent week of world affairs, events stretch from the Middle East to the Americas, leaving a trail of geopolitical tensions, military confrontations, and economic ripples.
Saturday saw Israeli forces targeting Hezbollah in Beirut amid a backdrop of escalating Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly U.S. military operations involving Iran that are straining global oil supplies.
Meanwhile, stories of political complexities unravel, with former Costa Rican justice figures facing extradition and allegations of espionage casting a shadow across international borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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