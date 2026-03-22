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Assam's Political Battle: The Survival of Regionalism

As Assam approaches elections, regionalism is a pivotal issue with concerns over safeguarding Assamese identity. National parties' influence, coupled with AGP's decline and their alliance with BJP, challenges regional parties. Yet, there's potential for regionalism's revival as voters prioritize culture and language preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST
Assam's Political Battle: The Survival of Regionalism
  • Country:
  • India

As Assam gears up for upcoming elections, the issue of regionalism, deeply rooted in the state's political fabric, remains a focal point of contention. Over decades, concerns about preserving Assamese identity from the perceived threat of illegal migrants have driven political discourse.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a once-dominant regional party, now finds itself sidelined. Analysts argue that national parties have 'hijacked' the core issue of Assamese nationalism, leveraging their broader resources to overshadow regional outfits. Despite leading Assam's government twice, AGP's dwindling influence is evident as it contests a mere fraction of the Assembly seats.

Amidst these dynamics, the allure of safeguarding Assamese culture, language, and identity provides room for regional politics to thrive. The public's sentiment favors a strong regional voice, suggesting a glimmer of hope for a regional resurgence in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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