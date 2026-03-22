TMC Announces New Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its second list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, featuring a notable addition: former Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed from Mandia constituency. Ahmed, known for his suspension from Congress over disciplinary issues, joined the TMC after being denied a ticket by Raijor Dal—a member of a six-party opposition alliance including Congress.

This latest TMC list comprises seven candidates, following a previous list of eleven. So far, the TMC has declared nominees for 17 seats, withdrawing the candidature of its state senior vice-president, Dulu Ahmed, from Chamaria constituency. This election shuffle comes ahead of the elections scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4.

Alongside Sherman Ali Ahmed, the other candidates named are Rojy Ahmed from Hajo-Sualkuchi, Avijit Mazumdar from Guwahati Central, Inus Kumar Kandan from Chabua-Lahowal, Paresh Borah from Mariani, Parimal Ranjan Roy from Karimganj North, and Aziz Ahmed Khan from Karimganj South. The Assam Assembly elections involve competition for 126 legislative seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)