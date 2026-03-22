Australia's Forward-Leaning Role in Climate Negotiations

Australia is actively engaging with its Pacific neighbors and significant players like India to shape the outcomes of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31). Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, emphasized the importance of involving diverse countries to ensure the conference's goals are inclusive and representative.

The upcoming COP31, set for Antalya, Türkiye, will see Australia taking on a significant role as President of Negotiations, alongside Türkiye, which holds the conference's formal presidency. Green highlighted Australia's domestic commitments to renewable energy, aiming for 80% renewable power by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Critics, like Alex Rafalowicz from the Fossil Fuel Treaty, challenge Australia's credibility given its status as a leading fossil fuel exporter. They stress the need for Australia to reconcile its international climate leadership with its domestic fossil fuel policies. This delicate balance is pivotal for Australia's leading role in COP31 negotiations.