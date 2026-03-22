Young Tigresses Roar into AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

The India U20 women's team is gearing up for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand with a renewed sense of confidence. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson asserts the team's significant growth in skill and strategy, indicating they are well-prepared to face the continent's finest.

Having arrived in Bangkok ahead of the tournament, the Young Tigresses will kick off their campaign against formidable opponents like Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C. The competition's structure allows the top two teams from each group, as well as two top third-placed teams, to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Alexandersson emphasizes strategic confidence and self-belief as key aspects of the team's preparation. With an improved approach in both defensive and offensive play, the team aims to stay disciplined and aggressive throughout the tournament to secure a place in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)