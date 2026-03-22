Russian Forces Capture Potapivka: A New Development in the Ukraine Conflict
Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the village of Potapivka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. This development, reported by Russia's state-run RIA news agency, cites the Russian Defence Ministry. Independent verification of this battlefield report by Reuters is still pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Potapivka, a village in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to reports by the RIA news agency, which is state-run.
The news cited the Russian Defence Ministry as its source, claiming that the village is now under Russian control.
However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the battlefield report suggesting the takeover of Potapivka.
(With inputs from agencies.)