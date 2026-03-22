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K C Venugopal Challenges Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Nexus Ahead of Kerala Election

Congress leader K C Venugopal has accused CPI(M) and BJP of a secret alliance, claiming it will not work in Kerala's election. Promising free KSRTC bus travel for women and welfare initiatives, he dismissed criticisms about financial strain, arguing similar schemes were successful elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:12 IST
K C Venugopal Challenges Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Nexus Ahead of Kerala Election
K C Venugopal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Congress leader K C Venugopal accused the CPI(M) and BJP of forging a covert alliance in the run-up to the Kerala elections. He argued that such a partnership would fail to garner success in the state, as evidenced by previous exposures of similar attempts.

Venugopal reiterated the Congress's commitment to free bus travel for women on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) if the UDF ascends to power. Addressing financial concerns linked with the scheme, he noted that Karnataka and Telangana have successfully implemented similar initiatives.

Highlighting the need for change, Venugopal criticized the LDF for inadequate welfare measures and outlined the UDF's plans for governance, including increasing welfare pensions and introducing a healthcare insurance scheme. The Congress leader expressed confidence in securing a significant electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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