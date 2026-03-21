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Rajeev Chandrasekhar Declares Rs 93 Crore Assets Ahead of Kerala Polls

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar disclosed over Rs 93 crore in assets for the Kerala Assembly polls. Competing in Nemom, he faces CPI(M)'s V Sivankutty and Congress's K S Sabarinadhan. His assets include properties, financial investments, and debts totaling over Rs 107 crore. He is also under scrutiny for social media remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:25 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Declares Rs 93 Crore Assets Ahead of Kerala Polls
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared assets exceeding Rs 93 crore as he vies for a seat in the Kerala Assembly polls from the Nemom constituency.

Chandrasekhar's disclosure includes both movable and immovable assets. The total value of his movable assets is over Rs 78.81 crore, while his spouse has assets worth over Rs 18.10 crore. His liabilities amount to over Rs 107 crore.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who holds a Masters in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, is also embroiled in two criminal cases related to remarks about the Kalamassery bomb blast on social media. However, the Kerala High Court has ordered the police not to take coercive action against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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