Wealth and Whirlwind: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Assets Unveiled in Kerala Polls
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, contesting in Kerala Assembly polls, declared assets over Rs 93 crore. Facing CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty, he's reported movable assets of Rs 78.81 crore and immovable property worth Rs 15.07 crore. His affidavit revealed liabilities over Rs 107 crore and ongoing legal cases.
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BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has made headlines by declaring his assets, valued at over Rs 93 crore, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. Chandrasekhar is contesting from the Nemom constituency, facing challenges from key opponents including CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty and Congress candidate K S Sabarinadhan.
The affidavit accompanying his nomination revealed he owns movable assets worth Rs 78.81 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 15.07 crore. His liabilities, however, exceed Rs 107 crore. Chandrasekhar's significant holdings include bank deposits, investments in various financial instruments, and a valuable vintage motorcycle.
Adding to the intrigue, the BJP leader is embroiled in two legal cases related to remarks connecting a bomb blast with the Hamas organization. The Kerala High Court has intervened, directing no coercive actions to be taken against him. Chandrasekhar, an alumnus of the Illinois Institute of Technology, illustrates the crossover of wealth, politics, and controversy in modern electoral battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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