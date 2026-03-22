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Controversy Over Transgender Rights: Call to Withdraw 2026 Amendment Bill

Opposition MPs and transgender rights activists oppose the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing it could dilute rights. They call for its withdrawal or referral to a parliamentary committee. Critics say it contradicts progressive global trends and Supreme Court guidelines, undermining self-identification and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:45 IST
Controversy Over Transgender Rights: Call to Withdraw 2026 Amendment Bill
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  • India

At the heart of a heated debate, opposition MPs and transgender rights advocates are raising their voices against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. They argue the proposed changes may dilute the rights of transgender people, demanding the Bill's withdrawal.

The Bill, introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, aims to redefine 'transgender' while critics contend it deviates from the principles established by the Supreme Court. Concerns have surfaced over its potential impact on identity and dignity, with calls to refer the Bill to a parliamentary committee.

Activists emphasize the need for progressive legislation, reflecting global movements towards self-identification. Critics stress the importance of state responsibility in safeguarding identity and ensuring that these proposed amendments do not regress years of progress for the transgender community.

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