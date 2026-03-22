Braian Sanchez Shines in Bengaluru FC's Commanding Victory

Braian Sanchez was the standout performer as Bengaluru FC triumphed with a 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi FC in Sunday's Indian Super League encounter. This win elevated BFC to fourth in the table, closing the gap to three points behind Mumbai City FC, the current leaders.

The match saw a key milestone for BFC's Rahul Bheke, who marked his 100th appearance. Ashique Kuruniyan initiated the scoring in the 20th minute. Sanchez then secured the win with goals in the 69th and 90+8th minute, solidifying BFC's upper hand.

Inter Kashi's Alfred Moya briefly leveled the score in the 38th minute. Despite an early setback with Ryan Williams withdrawing pre-kickoff due to injury, BFC displayed resilience. Sanchez's late chip over the goalie sealed the crucial away victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)