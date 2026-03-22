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Gas Supply Mischief and Pooram Disruption: Minister Suresh Gopi Exposes Election Period Crisis

Union Minister Suresh Gopi claims a 'mischief' aimed to disrupt LPG supply in Kerala during elections, paralleling it to the 2024 Thrissur Pooram disturbance. He emphasizes on the necessity of proactive district collectors to maintain supply and points to political obstacles in managing resources efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:47 IST
Gas Supply Mischief and Pooram Disruption: Minister Suresh Gopi Exposes Election Period Crisis
Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, has accused efforts to disrupt LPG supply in Kerala during the election period, comparing it to the disturbance during the 2024 Thrissur Pooram. Speaking at the Pooram Exhibition 2026 inauguration, Gopi highlighted the commercial sector directives that were allegedly reduced by civil supplies officials.

Gopi claimed his intervention ensured hotels received 20% of LPG supply, directing collectors for enforcement. He noted the Middle East conflict's effect, stressing India's diplomatic engagement through Prime Minister Modi. Further, he mentioned measures by state chief ministers to address community kitchen restrictions amid household supply priorities.

With LPG distribution's oversight by the Chief Minister and district collectors, Gopi warned against political division attempts. The 'war room' in Thiruvananthapuram aims to address the issues, while police interventions in Thrissur Pooram rituals prompted discontent during the 2024 festival upheaval. Gopi's insights are before the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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