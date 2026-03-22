Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Elections

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized Congress MLAs' cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections across several states. He emphasized the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in defending democracy. Gehlot called for voting rule changes to prevent such electoral discrepancies and highlighted the unity shown by Congress in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:35 IST
Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing remark, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the cross-voting by Congress MLAs in the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, Odisha, and Bihar. Gehlot voiced his dismay on social media, calling the incident 'unfortunate and condemnable.'

He praised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their unwavering efforts to protect democracy, questioning how MLAs can engage in cross-voting even under a system requiring the display of ballots. Gehlot reminisced about the 2022 Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, where party unity and loyalty led 126 MLAs to support Congress nominees despite having only 102 legislators.

Gehlot suggested amending voting rules to cancel the membership of legislators who vote against their party, arguing that current measures do not effectively prevent alleged horse-trading. He urged for more substantial regulations to maintain electoral integrity within the party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026