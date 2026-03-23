Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settlers Rampage Through Palestinian Villages

Overnight clashes have erupted as Israeli settlers launched violent attacks across several Palestinian villages, intensifying the already heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank.

The assaults, which saw homes and cars set ablaze and several Palestinians wounded, occurred as Palestinians marked the Eid al-Fitr holiday. At least three individuals in Jalud sustained head injuries from beatings by settlers, who themselves also reported injuries.

This spike in settler aggression follows the tragic death of an 18-year-old Israeli in a collision with a Palestinian vehicle, which is under investigation. Further compounding regional tensions, Israeli military operations in Gaza resulted in the death of four Palestinians amid ongoing ceasefire threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)