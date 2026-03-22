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Merz's CDU Edges Ahead in Rhineland-Palatinate Election

The Christian Democrats (CDU), led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, hold a lead over the Social Democrats (SPD) in a Rhineland-Palatinate election, according to forecasts. With CDU at 30.5% against SPD's 27%, Merz's party aims for a win after a narrow loss in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST
Merz's CDU Edges Ahead in Rhineland-Palatinate Election
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  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) have taken the lead against the Social Democrats (SPD) in the recent election held in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to early forecasts from ARD broadcaster, CDU secured 30.5% of the vote.

The election results set a potential stage for victory for Merz, following the CDU's recent narrow defeat in Baden-Wuerttemberg on March 8. The SPD, CDU's main political rival and coalition partner at the federal level, gathered 27% of the vote.

As political analysts observe the outcomes, the CDU's lead may bolster its standing amid the regional elections. The unfolding developments could impact Merz's broader political strategy and influence future state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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